UPDATE 2-Britain to sell Green Investment Bank to Macquarie in 2.3 bln pound deal
* Sale opposed by environmental groups, some lawmakers (Adds quotes, details)
Nov 6 Pragma Inkaso SA :
* Q3 revenue 143.2 million zlotys versus 111.7 million zlotys last year
* Q3 operating profit 3.7 million zlotys versus 4.4 million zlotys last year
* Q3 net profit 1.3 million zlotys versus 1.7 million zlotys last year
* In Q3 spent 3.5 million zlotys on new debt portfolios
* In Q3 recovered 878,365 zlotys from old debt portfolios Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)
* Sale opposed by environmental groups, some lawmakers (Adds quotes, details)
LONDON, April 20 OPEC and some of the most important hedge funds active in commodities reached an understanding on oil market rebalancing during informal briefings held in the second half of 2016.