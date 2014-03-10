PRAGUE, March 10 The Prague Stock Exchange will
launch a new PX Total Return index (PX-TR) reflecting dividend
payments on March 24, it said on Monday.
"The PX-TR Index provides a more realistic picture of the
return levels at the Prague Stock Exchange, as the index
calculation includes dividends paid by individual basic issues,"
Deputy Chief Executive Jiri Opletal said.
"Investors will obtain a better overview, and the index may
also become an attractive underlying asset for structured
product makers."
The Prague bourse is 92.7 percent owned by the CEE Stock
Exchange Group, which also holds majority stakes in Vienna,
Budapest and Ljubljana.
Its biggest listings include Czech utility CEZ and
Austria's Erste Bank Group . The main PX
index has dropped 3.9 percent in the past 12 months.
The exchange said in 2013 its dividend yield was 5.19
percent.
(Reporting by Jason Hovet; Editing by Greg Mahlich)