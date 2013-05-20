PRAGUE May 20 Rail passengers searching for
love in the Czech capital need look no further than the daily
commute as the city makes plans to designate carriages on its
underground trains for singles.
Prague transport company Ropid wants to set aside carriages
on some or all of its trains for singles seeking a soul mate, a
service that could launch by the end of this year.
The city-owned company will start polling passengers to
determine whether they would be interested.
Spokesman Filip Drapal said the initiative was one of the
activities the city-owned company hoped would lure people out of
their cars and onto public transportation.
"We want to emphasize that public transport is not only a
means of travel but that you can do things there that you cannot
do in your car," he told Reuters.
Prague, with a population of 1.2 million, attracted 5.4
million foreign visitors in 2012 with a mix of centuries-old
architecture and cobblestone streets and cheap Pilsner beer.
The city's three metro lines span more than 59 km and
transported 580 million passengers in 2011.
(Reporting by Robert Mueller, editing by Paul Casciato)