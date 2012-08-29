Aug 29 A coal-fired power plant in Illinois is
expected to be costly for scores of cities and electric
cooperatives in eight U.S. states, according to a report on
Wednesday.
The Prairie State Energy Campus, a 1,600-megawatt power
station under construction near Marissa, Illinois, is way over
budget and has yet to produce low-cost electricity for those
cities and cooperatives that bought into the project, the report
by the Institute for Energy Economics and Financial Analysis
said.
The plant was developed by Peabody Energy, which
shifted 95 percent of its exposure onto 217 municipalities and
17 cooperatives in Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan,
Missouri, Ohio, Virginia and West Virginia, the report said. It
added that with the plant's estimated construction cost hitting
as much as $4.9 billion versus an initial price tag of $1.8
billion, energy costs will rise.
"Far from being a low-cost source of energy, the first year
cost of power from Prairie State is 40 to 100 percent higher
than the current cost of power in the Midwest wholesale markets
and is expected to remain higher than market prices for the next
10 to 13 years, if not longer," said Tom Sanzillo, the
institute's finance director, in a statement.
This will result in "significant fiscal problems" for the
participating communities and higher utility bills for 2.5
million ratepayers, the group said. In addition, hundreds of
millions of dollars of bonds were also sold by municipal power
agencies for the Prairie State project, including Ohio's
American Municipal Power and the Indiana Municipal Power Agency,
according to the group.
A Peabody Energy spokesperson called the report "an advocacy
piece in the guise of serious research."
"Prairie State includes multiple partners, each assuming an
equity position proportionate to their power needs a common
approach for major projects such as this one," the spokesperson
said in an email. "Ultimately, when the scorecard is complete,
we firmly believe Prairie State will continue to provide
reliable, clean low-cost electricity for the benefit of millions
of customers in multiple states for decades to come."