FRANKFURT, July 4 Fund manager Isabella de
Krassny, representing major shareholders in struggling German
DIY chain Praktiker, said she has a plan to continue
the business and access to financing.
At a shareholder meeting on Wednesday, Krassny demanded the
resignation at least of the company's supervisory board.
The investors backing her had the management experience to
lead the company and access to at least 55 million euros ($69.33
million) in financing, she added.
Krassny earlier said she represented 16 percent of
Praktiker's shares at the meeting, with the backing of major
shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia.
Praktiker said only 26.90 percent of its voting capital was
present at the meeting.
($1 = 0.7933 euros)
(Reporting by Jan Schwartz, Writing by Jonathan Gould)