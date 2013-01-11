VIENNA Jan 11 German DIY store chain Praktiker
and Austrian peer Baumax are considering linking up in
a cooperation deal that could go as far as a merger, Austrian
magazine Format reported on Friday.
Citing unidentified sources, it said consultancy Roland
Berger was working on a plan for closer ties that could start
with teaming up in emerging Europe markets.
Praktiker has had a torrid couple of years. A move away from
its popular "20 percent off everything" promotions turned
customers off, sent it crashing to a loss and meant it had to
beg investors for funds to carry out a restructuring and keep
operating.
The restructuring plan involves refitting and shifting more
than 100 of its 220 Praktiker stores in Germany to the
profitable Max Bahr brand.
Shares in Praktiker were up 6 percent at 1.48 euros at 0854
GMT.
Praktiker and Baumax had no immediate comment.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber and Alexander Huebner, writing by
Michael Shields, editing by William Hardy)