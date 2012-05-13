BERLIN May 13 Struggling German retail chain Praktiker said on Sunday it would launch a capital increase and obtain an 85 million euro loan from an unidentified investor in order to fund a restructuring of the company.

Praktiker said in a statement that its restructuring plan represented a change in strategy. Under the new plan, it will convert a greater number of Praktiker stores to Max Bahr outlets, while sharpening the profile of both brands.

"The financing concept involves fundamental changes of the restructuring program initiated in November 2011 and contains a considerable reduction of the overall financing volume," Praktiker said.

With the financing concept finalised, board members Thomas Fox and Josef Schultheis are leaving the company immediately and long-time board member Kay Hafner has been appointed chairman, the company added. (Writing by Noah Barkin; Editing by Madeline Chambers)