FRANKFURT, July 31 Struggling German home improvements retail chain Praktiker is to push ahead with a disputed financing plan from U.S. investor Anchorage, it said on Tuesday, as a late proposal from a major shareholder would have left a funding gap of at least 60 million euros ($74 million).

Praktiker said the proposal, put forward by Semper Constantia, which owns around 16 percent of Praktiker, would require negotiations that meant a restructuring could not go ahead as quickly as needed.

Praktiker will therefore continue negotiations with Anchorage, which has offered a loan of 85 million at an interst rate of 16 percent.

Its battered shares were down 7.4 percent in closing trade on Tuesday.

Fund manager Isabella De Krassny, representing Semper Constantia, had contested the Anchorage plan at the group's marathon shareholder meeting earlier this month, but eventually agreed to the proposal.

Financial sources said she had joined forces with investor Clemens Vedder, who last week said he would be willing to invest in Praktiker. ($1=0.8168 euros) (Reporting by Victoria Bryan; Editing by Greg Mahlich)