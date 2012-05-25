FRANKFURT May 25 German do-it-yourself chain Praktiker said on Friday it needs more money to finance its restructuring and wants to issue 57 million new shares instead of a previously announced 25 million.

The struggling retailer said it wants to raise 60 million euros ($75.1 million) to turn around the company. Plans include converting a greater number of Praktiker stores to Max Bahr outlets and sharpening the profile of both brands.

Earlier this month Praktiker received an 85 million euro loan from U.S. investor Anchorage, giving what is seen as its crown jewel, the Max Bahr chain, as collateral.

Fund manager Isabella de Krassny, representing major shareholders Maseltov and Semper Constantia, has criticised the deal with Anchorage. The investors together hold 15 percent of Praktiker shares.

In addition, Anchorage can get an option to buy a 15 percent stake in Praktiker, which is to explain its plans at a shareholder meeting on July 4. ($1 = 0.7992 euros)