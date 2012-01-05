* Praktiker Germany sales rose in Nov, Dec

* Gerry Weber sales at German retail ops up 28 pct in Dec

* German Nov retail sales down, but seen revised up

* Festive updates from UK and German retailers due next week

By Victoria Bryan

FRANKFURT, Jan 5 German shoppers were out in force over Christmas, with strong sales from DIY stores operator Praktiker and fashion house Gerry Weber suggesting consumers have not been fazed by the euro zone debt crisis.

The sales may have been partly the result of discounting, which has helped to lure cash-strapped shoppers in other European countries, like Britain.

"There is no mention (by Praktiker) of margins, so it is unclear whether profits have been sacrificed in order to drive this sales growth," Espirito Santo analyst Richard Cathcart said on Thursday.

Praktiker announced a surprise return to sales growth for its namesake German stores in November and December, while Gerry Weber said revenue in Germany jumped 28 percent in December.

While Chancellor Angela Merkel has said 2012 will be harder than last year and Europe has a long way to go before overcoming the crisis, German consumer morale has remained surprisingly upbeat, helped by low unemployment and improving wage expectations in Europe's largest economy.

The Federal Statistics Office said retail sales fell 0.9 percent in November but it would probably revise that figure higher after a strong Christmas.

"Record employment, cheap financing conditions and the weak incentives to save due to lower interest rates are helping retail sales," said Stefan Schilbe at HSBC Trinkaus. "As long as the labour market does not worsen considerably, consumption will continue to support the economy."

The figures came after retail association HDE said retailers saw a strong finish to the Christmas season after a slow start.

That was similar to the situation being reported in Britain, where retailers discounted heavily in the run-up to Christmas to tempt consumers to part with their ever-dwindling cash.

British groups John Lewis, Next, JJB Sports and Clinton Cards have all reported higher Christmas sales, though they remain cautious for the year ahead.

IN THE MOOD

More top British retailers are scheduled to update next week on festive sales, including Tesco,, Marks & Spencer , J Sainsbury and Home Retail.

In Germany, perfumes, clothing and books retailer Douglas has so far been bullish on Christmas trading and will provide an update on sales for the period when it reports fiscal 2010/11 results on Jan. 11.

"Customers were in the mood to shop, especially in the last week including Christmas Eve. And now, after Christmas, we are seeing very high footfall as well," Douglas told Reuters at the end of December.

World No.4 retailer Metro, which shocked the market by issuing an early Christmas profit warning at the start of December, will give figures on Jan 17.

Praktiker, trying to battle its way back to profit after a move to drop its popular '20 percent off' promotions misfired, said November and December sales at Praktiker Germany had made up for a poor October.

"December was better than November and, although there are no official overall market statistics yet, we expect sales came in above the branch average for those two months," a spokesman for Praktiker told Reuters.

Praktiker's international business, dominated by struggling euro zone countries like Greece, remained weak with fourth-quarter sales down 12.6 percent.

Praktiker shares, which lost 83 percent of their value in 2011, were up 8.1 percent at 1.508 euros by 1320 GMT.

Cathcart said the international business was likely to continue to drag on profit given austerity measures in Praktiker's largest foreign markets.

For the fourth quarter, Praktiker Germany sales dropped 0.6 percent with like-for-sales -- or sales at stores open more than year -- down 0.2 percent. That compared with a fall of almost 13 percent for the first nine months.

Praktiker reported overall fourth quarter sales down 4.5 percent at 716 million euros, with full-year 2011 sales 7.7 percent below 2010 at 3.2 billion.

Gerry Weber, which focuses on women's clothing and operates over 430 House of Gerry Weber stores worldwide, said total retail sales rose 30 percent in December to 22.2 million euros ($29 million). "The company was extremely satisfied with the Christmas business, as sales revenues rose sharply both on the days before and after Christmas," it said.