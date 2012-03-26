* Maseltov to raise stake in Praktiker in next 12 months
* Seeks to influence naming executives, supervisory board
members
* Prepared to buy new shares, participate in other financial
measures
(Adds details, background)
FRANKFURT, March 26 Praktiker's
largest investor plans to raise its stake in the German
home-improvement chain to secure more involvement in its
restructuring and participate in naming executives and the
supervisory board.
Austrian investment company Maseltov, which holds 10
percent, also said it would buy newly-issued Praktiker shares or
take part in other fundraising by the company.
"The investment [in Praktiker] serves the purpose to realise
strategic goals," Maseltov said, without being more specific.
Praktiker is seeking to raise more than 300 million euros
($398 million) as part of a three-year programme to return to
profitability.
Praktiker's profits have been badly hit by heavy discounting
and the stock has lost three quarters of its value in twelve
months.
Chief Executive Thomas Fox has been criticised by some
investors for his turnaround strategy.
Some shareholders opposed a plan to get bondholders to
accept a cut in interest payments in a bond issued last year and
due in 2016.
Maseltov and fellow investor Semper Constantia, also an
Austrian investment company which holds 5 percent, in January
opposed a plan by Fox to raise a two-year loan at high interest
rates.
They said at the time that they preferred exchangeable bonds
over selling new shares, while announcing that they might
increase their stake in the DIY chain to just below 30 percent.
A spokesman for Praktiker declined to comment on Maseltov's
plans.
The deadline for bondholders to accept the plan to accept
lower interest payments expired this weekend. The results will
be published soon, the spokesman said.
($1 = 0.7540 euros)
(Reporting By Peter Dinkloh; Editing by David Cowell)