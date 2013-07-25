FRANKFURT, July 25 German home improvement
retailer Praktiker said on Thursday insolvency
proceedings would be filed for its Max Bahr units in Germany
after a trade credit insurer stopped providing insurance
coverage to suppliers.
A company statement said the application would be made
"shortly" with a court in Hamburg on grounds of
over-indebtedness and lack of liquidity.
It said the Praktiker group's international operations
remain unaffected by the insolvency proceedings.
