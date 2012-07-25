FRANKFURT, July 25 Struggling German DIY chain
Praktiker has received an offer of financial help from
investor Clemens Vedder, who joined critical shareholders in
stating his opposition to a financing deal with a U.S. investor.
Praktiker is seeking financing worth around 240 million
euros ($290 million) so it can restructure and stave off
bankruptcy. It ran into a steep loss in 2011 after an abrupt end
to its popular discounts put customers off.
Around 85 million of that should come from a high-interest
loan from U.S. investor Anchorage, which in return will gain
options to 15 percent of Praktiker's stock.
The Anchorage plan has drawn fierce opposition from fund
manager Isabella de Krassny, who represents shareholders with
around 16 percent of Praktiker.
She put forward a different plan at a marathon shareholders'
meeting earlier this month but eventually agreed to back
management's restructuring scheme after Praktiker agreed to
replace two supervisory board members .
A spokesman for Vedder's Goldsmith vehicle, which he owns
with long-term business partner Klaus-Peter Schneidewind, said
he wanted to invest at least 30 million euros and had not been
in contact with de Krassny.
In a statement, Vedder said his offer was more attractive
than Anchorage's as it did not have such high costs.
A spokesman for Praktiker said the firm had not seen the
offer from Vedder and that it was finalising terms with
Anchorage. Praktiker is due to report second quarter results on
Thursday.
($1 = 0.8275 euros)
