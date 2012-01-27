VIENNA Jan 27 Austrian investors Semper Constantia and Maseltov oppose German retailer Praktiker's refinancing plans and could increase their stake to near 30 percent from over 13 percent now, a fund manager who represents them told Reuters.

Isabella de Krassny said the investors opposed Praktiker's plan to raise a two-year loan at high interest rates with the help of an investment bank.

"There will be an extraordinary general meeting at once if I see that the supervisory board is not acting in everyone's interests," she said on Friday.

Praktiker declined comment. (Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)