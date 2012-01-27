VIENNA Jan 27 Austrian investors Semper
Constantia and Maseltov oppose German retailer Praktiker's
refinancing plans and could increase their stake to
near 30 percent from over 13 percent now, a fund manager who
represents them told Reuters.
Isabella de Krassny said the investors opposed Praktiker's
plan to raise a two-year loan at high interest rates with the
help of an investment bank.
"There will be an extraordinary general meeting at once if I
see that the supervisory board is not acting in everyone's
interests," she said on Friday.
Praktiker declined comment.
(Reporting by Angelika Gruber, Writing by Michael Shields)