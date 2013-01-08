BRIEF-Balchem acquires Innovative Food Processors Inc
* Has acquired Innovative Food Processors Inc; financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
FRANKFURT Jan 8 Praktiker said its fourth-quarter sales eased by 2.7 percent to 696 million euros ($912 million) as the German DIY store chain operator closed stores in a bid to return to profit.
Praktiker said while its fortunes had improved in Germany in December, its international business stagnated.
($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)
* Has acquired Innovative Food Processors Inc; financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Kona Grill- as of may 31, executed lease amendments for rent concessions for one-year period at two existing restaurants, terms of which are confidential