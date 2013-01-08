FRANKFURT Jan 8 Praktiker said its fourth-quarter sales eased by 2.7 percent to 696 million euros ($912 million) as the German DIY store chain operator closed stores in a bid to return to profit.

Praktiker said while its fortunes had improved in Germany in December, its international business stagnated.

($1 = 0.7634 euros) (Reporting by Maria Sheahan and Victoria Bryan)