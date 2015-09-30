UPDATE 2-Commodity trader Cargill expects grain glut to last long time
* Says worries over protectionism not hitting Cargill trade flows
Sept 30 Pramerica Investment Management, a part of Prudential Financial Inc, appointed Michael Samaha a managing director in its global institutional relationship group.
Samaha, based in London, joins from Pimco, where he was responsible for the Middle East and Africa. (Reporting by Kshitiz Goliya in Bengaluru)
MUMBAI, May 12 India's SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd is set to hire eight banks including Citigroup, Deutsche Bank and BNP Paribas to manage its up to $1 billion initial public offering of shares, IFR reported on Friday, citing three sources with knowledge of the deal.