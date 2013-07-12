India's favourite "bad man" and veteran Bollywood actor Pran Krishan Sikand, died on Friday after a prolonged illness. He was 93.

Here are some reaction from Twitter:

MANMOHAN SINGH, Prime Minister

"I convey my heartfelt condolences to the the bereaved family and Pran's countless fans and admirers. I pray for peace of the departed soul."

NARENDRA MODI, BJP Leader

"Sad to know of demise of legendary actor Pran. He will be remembered for generations. Condolences to his family. May his soul rest in peace."

AMITABH BACHCHAN, Actor

"Pran Saheb passes away ! A gentleman, most collaborative colleague, a senior of immense distinction, a true disciplined professional"

ANUPAM KHER, Actor

"Final Curtain Call for one of the Most Loved Actors of Indian Cinema. An Actor & A Gentleman. Pran Saab- We will miss you & your Warmth.RIP"

SRIDEVI, Actor

"Today we have lost a legend, a gem and an iconic actor. We will miss you. RIP Pran Saheb."

MOHIT CHAUHAN, Musician

"The villian we loved to hate. You will be missed Pran saheb. Thank you for all those brilliant performances."

MAHESH BHATT, Filmmaker

"Enchanting memories of Pran Saab courses through the hearts of millions of people who grew up watching his films. India loves u Sir!"

KAILASH KHER, Musician

"Ek aur bade buzurg Legend Actor Pran ye Duniya Chhod Gaye, Bhagwan bhi "Old is Gold" me vishwas rakhte hain, what a great talent, prayers"

(Compiled by Reuters India Online)