Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at the BRICs finance ministers' news conference during the annual International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington September 22, 2011. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas/Files

NEW DELHI India will issue some austerity measures to aid the fiscal consolidation process, Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee said on Wednesday.

Mukherjee's comments came after the rupee hit a record low against the dollar as risk aversion in global markets added pressure on a currency already under fire from fiscal and current account deficits that are weighing on growth.

The Sensex as well as the Nifty extended falls to over 2 percent.

