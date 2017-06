Finance Minister Pranab Mukherjee speaks at a news conference during the spring International Monetary Fund (IMF)-World Bank meetings in Washington April 19, 2012. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Reuters Market Eye - Finance minister Pranab Mukherjee will address lawmakers at 2 pm on Wednesday and is likely to make a statement on the rupee, sources told reporters.

Earlier, RBI deputy governor H.R. Khan said the central bank was closely watching the rupee, and will take all steps to curb volatility.

The partially convertible rupee hit a life time low of 54.46 to dollar earlier in the day, at which point it was down 1.2 percent from Tuesday's close of 53.79. In recent deals, it was trading at 54.41.

(Reporting by Nigam Prusty)