Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Pratibha Industries(PRTI.NS) fall 5.8 percent.

Rating agency Crisil downgrades its long-term rating on Pratibha to BB + negative from BBB negative.

The rating agency also downgrades short-term rating to A4+ from A3+.

The rating downgrade reflects the expectation of continuing pressure on the company's financial risk profile, according to Crisil.

(Reporting by Indulal PM)