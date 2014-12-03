Nasdaq tops 6,000 as earnings boost Wall St.; U.S. tax code eyed
NEW YORK The Nasdaq Composite hit a record high on Tuesday, while the Dow and S&P 500 brushed against recent peaks as strong earnings underscored the health of corporate America.
Reuters Market Eye - Shares in Pratibha Industries(PRTI.NS) fall 5.8 percent.
Rating agency Crisil downgrades its long-term rating on Pratibha to BB + negative from BBB negative.
The rating agency also downgrades short-term rating to A4+ from A3+.
The rating downgrade reflects the expectation of continuing pressure on the company's financial risk profile, according to Crisil.
(Reporting by Indulal PM)
India's IDFC Bank Ltd reported a 7 percent rise in fourth-quarter net profit on Tuesday, helped by an increase in interest income and a drop in provisions for bad loans.