PARIS Dec 21 U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney
is suffering delays in the delivery of some of its new Geared
Turbofan engines for narrowbody jetliners, two industry sources
said on Monday.
Detailed information on the number of engines or the average
length of the delays was not immediately available.
"We are working very closely with Airbus on the
delivery schedule," a Pratt & Whitney spokeswoman said,
referring further queries to Airbus, which declined comment.
"Our engines and the aircraft are certified and are ready
for delivery to customers this year," she added.
The Geared Turbofan engine is about to go into service with
the revamped Airbus A320neo, in a crucial milestone for
Pratt & Whitney parent United Technologies.
