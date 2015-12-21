(Adds details)
PARIS Dec 21 U.S. engine maker Pratt & Whitney
is suffering delays in the delivery of some of its latest
generation of engines for narrowbody airliners, two industry
sources said on Monday.
The Geared Turbofan engine is about to go into service with
the Airbus A320neo, marking a crucial milestone for Pratt &
Whitney parent United Technologies.
It is also earmarked for other aircraft projects including
Bombardier's newly certified CSeries planes.
Although Pratt & Whitney says the engines are meeting or
exceeding performance requirements, some glitches surrounding
early deliveries have emerged.
Earlier this month, Qatar Airways expressed concern over
technical restrictions on the early batch of engines, prompting
Airbus to switch the first delivery to Lufthansa.
On Monday shares in InterGlobe Aviation, parent of
India's IndiGo, fell after it said Airbus had reported a delay
in the A320neo for "industrial reasons."
Airbus declined to comment in detail on the delay in
supplying the first of more than 500 A320neos ordered by IndiGo,
India's biggest airline by market share.
But two industry sources said separately there had been
delays in deliveries of some new engines from Pratt & Whitney.
Further information on the number of engines involved or the
average length of delays was not immediately available.
Pratt & Whitney said its new engine was ready for service.
"We are working very closely with Airbus on the delivery
schedule," a spokeswoman said.
"Our engines and the aircraft are certified and are ready
for delivery to customers this year," she added.
In Paris Airbus Group shares dipped 0.1 percent in a
slightly firmer market.
In New York, United Technologies shares were up 0.7 percent,
partially retreating from earlier gains of around 1.6 percent.
(Reporting by Tim Hepher; Editing by Bate Felix, Greg Mahlich)