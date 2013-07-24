BRIEF-Coherus Biosciences names new VP of corporate development
* Coherus Biosciences appoints Erik Wiberg as executive vice president of corporate development
July 24 Industrial gas supplier Praxair Inc reported a higher profit for the second quarter as expansion in Asia helped boost sales and offset weak demand from Europe.
Profit rose to $445 million, or $1.49 per share, for the quarter ended June 30, from $429 million, or $1.42 per share, a year earlier.
Revenue rose 7.1 percent to $3.01 billion.
* Home Bancshares Inc and Stonegate Bank announced signing of a definitive agreement and plan of merger for home to acquire Stonegate
March 27 Bank holding company Home BancShares Inc said it would acquire regional lender Stonegate Bank in a cash-and-stock deal valued at about $778.4 million.