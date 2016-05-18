BRIEF-Effnetplattformen Dividend: new issue oversubscribed
* PROCEEDS FROM NEW ISSUE RISE TO SEK 23.5 MILLION BEFORE EMISSION COSTS
May 18 Poly Real Estate Group Co., Ltd. :
* Says amends its private placement plan due to dividend payment
* Says new plan is to issue up to 1.23 billion new shares at no less than 8.19 yuan per share
Source text in Chinese: goo.gl/2mYG0i
Further company coverage: (Beijing Headline News)
May 23 Toll Brothers Inc's profit and revenue beat analysts' estimates, boosted by robust demand and the U.S. luxury homebuilder raised its sales forecast for fiscal 2017.