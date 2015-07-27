BRIEF-Value Management & Research FY net loss of 986,000 euros
* FY net commission income of 2.058 million euros ($2.25 million) (previous year: 2.042 million euros)
July 27 The Securities and Exchange Commission has rejected a second application from Precidian Investments to launch non-transparent active exchange-traded funds, according to a letter from the SEC disclosed Monday morning.
(Reporting By Jessica Toonkel)
* Q1 NET SALES 44.3 MILLION EUROS VERSUS 41.1 MILLION EUROS YEAR AGO