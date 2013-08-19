China's securities regulator stresses need for market stability
BEIJING, April 15 The head of China's securities regulator said on Saturday that stock exchange overseers must "brandish the sword" and combat any activities that disturb market order.
WELLINGTON Aug 20 New Zealand commercial property investor Precinct Properties Ltd posted a more than tripling in profit on Tuesday, on higher rental income, property value gains, and a tax gain.
The company, formerly called the AMP Office Trust Ltd, reported a net profit of NZ$157.5 million ($127 million) for the 12 months to June 30 compared with NZ$45.1 million the year before.
The latest result had a gain of NZ$46.3 million on the value of its building portfolio against a NZ$5.5 million gain the year before.
It also reported a non-operating deferred tax gain of NZ$39.7 million from a change in the estimate of provisions for depreciation claw-back.
It said its full year dividend would be 5.12 cents a share against last year's 5.04 cents.
Precinct, which owns 15 office buildings and a shopping mall in the central business districts in Auckland and Wellington, said it was looking for earnings growth from increased occupancy rates on improved demand.
($1=NZ$1.24)
(Gyles Beckford)
April 14 Hackers released documents and files on Friday that cybersecurity experts said indicated the U.S. National Security Agency had accessed the SWIFT interbank messaging system, allowing it to monitor money flows among some Middle Eastern and Latin American banks.