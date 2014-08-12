WELLINGTON Aug 13 New Zealand commercial
property investor Precinct Properties Ltd reported on
Wednesday a flat full year profit despite a lift in earnings.
The company, which owns central city office buildings and
shopping centres, said its annual profit for the year to June 30
was NZ$117.2 million ($98.82 million) compared with the previous
year's NZ$157.5 million, which had included a NZ$39.7 million
tax credit.
Excluding the tax credit the net result was virtually
unchanged from the previous year, with net operating income
rising 9.4 percent.
It declared a dividend of 5.4 cents a share compared with
5.12 cents a year ago.
($1 = NZ$1.1860)