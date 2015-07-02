(Corrects ABSA - NewPlat ETF data for March 26) July 2 Holdings of the largest gold-backed exchange-traded-fund (ETF), New York's SPDR Gold Trust GLD and the largest silver-backed ETF, New York's iShares Silver Trust SLV, have remained unchanged on Friday from Thursday. Exchange-traded funds, the most widely recognized type of ETP, back each security issued with physical stocks of a given commodity, creating a product they say is free from counterparty risk. Name New Holdings Date Prev Holdings Prev Abs Change % chg YTD Abs GOLD (OZ) (OZ) (OZ) Change (OZ) SPDR Gold Trust HLDSPDRGT=XAU 23,702,919.7 Mar 27 23,702,919.7 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% 907,360.3 ETF Securities gold (ex-US) HLDETFXUS=XAU 6,917,737.9 Mar 27 6,921,112.3 Mar 26 -3,374.4 -0.05% -254,286.7 COMEX Gold Trust HLDCMXGOT=XAU 5,295,513.4 Mar 27 5,295,513.4 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% 113,349.2 ZKB Physical Gold HLDZKBPYG=XAU ** 4,457,922.7 Mar 20 4,457,922.7 Mar 20 -- -- 35,378.3 Julius Baer Physical Gold HLDJBAEPY=XAU *** 1,579,890.0 Mar 26 1,557,190.0 Mar 23 22,700.0 1.46% -60,370.0 Sprott Physical Gold Trust HLDSPROPY=XAU 1,263,473.0 Mar 27 1,263,473.0 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% -37,045.0 ABSA - NewGold ETF HLDNEWGOT=XAU 985,397.6 Mar 27 985,408.4 Mar 26 -10.8 0.00% -120,938.3 ETFS Physical Swiss Gold HLDETFSCH=XAU 768,154.1 Mar 27 768,154.1 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% -15,628.2 Total HLDTOTALL=XAU 44,971,008.4 44,951,693.6 19,314.8 0.04% 567,819.6 SILVER iShares Silver Trust HLDISHAST=XAG 323,888,528.1 Mar 27 323,888,528.1 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% -5,675,638.6 ZKB Physical Silver HLDZKBPYS=XAG 76,102,277.9 Mar 20 76,102,277.9 Mar 20 -- -- -973,152.2 Sprott Physical Silver HLDSPROPY=XAG 49,057,441.0 Mar 27 49,057,441.0 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% -230,429.0 ETF Securities silver ex-US HLDETFXUS=XAG 47,204,250.5 Mar 27 47,204,250.5 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% 8,299,171.3 ETFS Physical Silver Shares HLDETFSSF=XAG 18,190,779.6 Mar 27 18,190,779.6 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% -210,137.7 Julius Baer Physical Silver HLDJBAEPY=XAG 14,319,990.0 Mar 26 13,864,990.0 Mar 23 455,000.0 3.28% -337,000.0 Total HLDTOTALL=XAG 528,763,267.1 528,308,267.1 455,000.0 0.09% 872,813.8 PLATINUM ABSA - NewPlat ETF HLDNEWPLT=XPT 1,071,718.5 Mar 27 1,071,730.3 Mar 26 -11.8 0.00% -32,797.2 ETFS Physical Platinum Shares HLDETFSPY=XPT 508,895.4 Mar 27 508,895.4 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% -5,576.1 ETF Securities platinum ex-US HLDETFXUS=XPT 349,246.9 Mar 27 345,470.1 Mar 26 3,776.8 1.09% -5,236.6 ZKB Physical Platinum HLDZKBPYP=XPT 269,443.4 Mar 20 269,443.4 Mar 20 -- -- -7,853.6 Julius Baer Physical Platinum HLDJBAEPY=XPT 90,505.0 Mar 26 93,015.0 Mar 23 -2,510.0 -2.70% -9,240.0 Total HLDTOTALL=XPT 2,289,809.2 2,288,554.2 1255.0 0.05% -60,703.4 PALLADIUM Standard Bank AfricaPalladium HLDSTNDRDB=XPD # 727,082.1 Mar 26 727,082.1 Mar 26 -- -- 24,250.5 ABSA - NewPalladium ETF HLDNEWPLD=XPD **** 474,934.4 Mar 27 474,939.6 Mar 26 -5.2 0.00% -41,322.8 ETF Securities palladium ex-US HLDETFSPY=XPD 470,332.6 Mar 27 469,227.6 Mar 26 1,105.0 0.24% -43,054.8 ETFS Physical Palladium Shares HLDETFSPY=XPD 465,277.7 Mar 27 465,277.7 Mar 26 0.0 0.00% -49,225.8 ZKB Physical Palladium HLDZKBPYP=XPD 232,356.2 Mar 20 232,356.2 Mar 20 -- -- -5,698.2 Julius Baer Physical Palladium HLDJBAEPY=XPD 136,943.0 Mar 26 135,343.0 Mar 23 1,600.0 1.18% -3,530.0 Total HLDTOTALL=XPD 2,506,926.0 2,504,226.2 2,699.8 0.11% -118,581.1 The figures above are those reported to Reuters by the organizations involved by telephone or email on the date shown, or those that are publicly available on their websites. ZKB physical gold, silver, platinum and palladium funds are fully backed by physical precious metal and investors are entitled to physical delivery of them. *** Shareholders in the Julius Baer Gold fund can elect to hold "A class" shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. Investors may also elect to hold "AX" class shares, which are fully backed by physical gold. Investors in that class are not entitled to physical delivery of the precious metal. **** Absa Capital's NewPalladium Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) was listed on March 27, 2014 and is fully backed with South African palladium. # Standard Bank's AfricaPalladium ETF, South Africa's first listed palladium exchange traded fund, debuted on March 24, 2014. )) (Bengaluru Commodities desk)