(Removes reference to a low of $1,741.59 and adds dateline) Feb 3 Gold prices extended losses on Friday and were down about 2 percent, its biggest one-day loss in over a month. Spot gold was down 2 percent at $1724.14 an ounce at 2110 GMT. Earlier it peaked at $1,762.90, its highest since mid-November. (Reporting by Soma Das in Bangalore)