U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent to a session low of $1,365 an ounce on Wednesday after investors dumped their holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds because of uncertainty over the metal's outlook.

SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.73 percent to 1145.92 tonnes on Tuesday from 1154.34 tonnes on Monday. Holdings of global gold exchange-traded funds were at their lowest in more than a year.

