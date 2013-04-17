U.S. gold futures slipped more than 1 percent to a
session low of $1,365 an ounce on Wednesday after investors
dumped their holdings of gold-backed exchange-traded funds
because of uncertainty over the metal's outlook.
SPDR Gold Trust, the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.73 percent to
1145.92 tonnes on Tuesday from 1154.34 tonnes on Monday.
Holdings of global gold exchange-traded funds were at their
lowest in more than a year.
