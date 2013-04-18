BRIEF-Tata Motors says ban on Euro III compliant vehicles to impact entire automotive industry
* Tata motors says ban on euro iii compliant vehicles sales from april 1 will have a material impact on entire automotive industry
SINGAPORE, April 18 Cash gold slipped more than 1 percent to a session low of $1,339.86 an ounce on Thursday as holdings on the world's largest exchange-traded fund plunged to their lowest level since April 2010, reflecting the metal's shaky outlook.
Gold, typically a safe-haven asset, has failed to capitalise on tensions in the Korean peninsula and has been hit by uncertainty over the U.S. Federal Reserve's stimulus programme, prompting investors to dump their holdings. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
KARACHI, Pakistan, March 29 The Karachi Cotton Association on Wednesday fixed the official spot rate, or base price, for Grade 3 cotton at 7,234 rupees per maund (40 kg). Grade 3 cotton has a staple length of 1-1/16" and micronaire value between 3.8 and 4.9 NCL (no control limits), which represents fine to coarse classes of cotton varieties. In the kerb market, the key crop varieties traded in the range of 6,700 to 7,100 rupees per maund. The following
Mar 29 Below are the details of Indian corporate bonds dealt on BSE & NSE. (10 million = 1 crore) EXCHANGES VOLUME IN MILLIONS --------- ------------------ BSE 43295.57 NSE 126724.70 ============= TOTAL 170020.27 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN SECURITY COUPON M