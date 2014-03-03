SINGAPORE, March 3 Gold gained more than 1 percent on Monday on escalating geopolitical tensions, as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russian President Vladimir Putin declared he had the right to invade his neighbour. Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine and told U.S. President Barack Obama he had the right to defend Russian interests and nationals, spurning Western pleas not to intervene. Cash gold rose as high as $1,343.21 an ounce and stood at $1,342.26 by 0024 GMT, up $16.47. Bullion gained nearly 7 percent in February, the biggest monthly rise since July, mostly due to worries over economic weakness in China and the United States, as well as political and economic turmoil in Ukraine. U.S. April gold futures, which often set the tone for cash gold, hit an intraday high of $1,343.80 an ounce and later stood at $1,342.70 an ounce, up $21.10. Precious metals prices 0024 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1342.26 16.47 +1.24 11.40 Spot Silver 21.51 0.32 +1.51 10.82 Spot Platinum 1453.24 12.74 +0.88 6.27 Spot Palladium 745.00 5.75 +0.78 4.49 COMEX GOLD APR4 1342.70 21.10 +1.60 11.72 10915 COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.55 0.30 +0.00 11.23 2243 Euro/Dollar 1.3779 Dollar/Yen 101.30 (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Ed Davies)