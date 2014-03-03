SINGAPORE, March 3 Gold gained more than 1
percent on Monday on escalating geopolitical tensions, as
Ukraine mobilised for war after Russian President Vladimir Putin
declared he had the right to invade his neighbour.
Putin secured permission from his parliament on Saturday to
use military force to protect Russian citizens in Ukraine and
told U.S. President Barack Obama he had the right to defend
Russian interests and nationals, spurning Western pleas not to
intervene.
Cash gold rose as high as $1,343.21 an ounce and
stood at $1,342.26 by 0024 GMT, up $16.47.
Bullion gained nearly 7 percent in February, the biggest
monthly rise since July, mostly due to worries over economic
weakness in China and the United States, as well as political
and economic turmoil in Ukraine.
U.S. April gold futures, which often set the tone
for cash gold, hit an intraday high of $1,343.80 an ounce and
later stood at $1,342.70 an ounce, up $21.10.
Precious metals prices 0024 GMT
Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume
Spot Gold 1342.26 16.47 +1.24 11.40
Spot Silver 21.51 0.32 +1.51 10.82
Spot Platinum 1453.24 12.74 +0.88 6.27
Spot Palladium 745.00 5.75 +0.78 4.49
COMEX GOLD APR4 1342.70 21.10 +1.60 11.72 10915
COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.55 0.30 +0.00 11.23 2243
Euro/Dollar 1.3779
Dollar/Yen 101.30
