* Spot gold targets $1,377-technicals * Coming Up: U.S. Personal income; 1330 GMT (Updates prices, adds fresh quotes) By Lewa Pardomuan SINGAPORE, March 3 Gold gained more than 1 percent on Monday on escalating geopolitical tensions as Ukraine mobilised for war after Russia bloodlessly seized Crimea, an isolated Black Sea peninsula where Moscow has a naval base. The Group of Seven major industrialised nations condemned Russia's intrusion into Ukraine and cancelled preparations for the G8 summit, that includes Russia, scheduled for Sochi in June, the White House said. Cash and U.S. gold futures hit an intraday high around $1,345 an ounce, with the United States threatening to isolate Russia economically in Moscow's biggest confrontation with the West since the Cold War. Crude oil, which often dictates gold, hit multi-month highs. "Needless to say, if the situation is not defused, it has the potential to spark wider economic turmoil through higher oil and gas prices, trade sanctions and a general ratcheting up of global tensions that could endanger the fragile global economic recovery," said Edward Meir, an analyst at INTL FCStone. "All this means that gold will likely do better over the short term, propped up by both the geopolitical tensions, coupled with the increased odds that the economic recovery may now look slightly more precarious." Cash gold rose as high as $1,344.80 an ounce on speculative buying driven by the turmoil in Ukraine and stood at $1,343.64 by 0642 GMT, up $17.85. It gained nearly 7 percent in February, the biggest monthly rise since July, mostly due to worries over economic weakness in China and the United States, as well as political and economic turmoil in Ukraine. "I think there's short-term support for gold because of the turmoil. I am looking to find out whether it will break a previous high of $1,361.60 touched in October last year," said Joyce Liu, investment analyst at Phillip Futures in Singapore. U.S. April gold futures, which often set the tone for cash gold, hit an intraday high of $1,345 an ounce and later stood at $1,344.50 an ounce, up $22.90. The physical gold market got off to a slow start on Monday, with no signs of a pick up in demand from jewellers. Premiums for gold bars in Singapore were unchanged from last week at 80 cents an ounce to the spot London prices. "I guess the critical level to watch today is $1,350 an ounce. I haven't seen any buying or selling so far, and it seems everybody is having a slow start," said a dealer in Singapore. Output of gold in Australia, the world's No. 2 producer, rose to its highest in a decade in 2013 as richer ores were mined to combat weak bullion prices, a survey released on Sunday showed. Precious metals prices 0642 GMT Metal Last Change Pct chg YTD pct chg Volume Spot Gold 1343.64 17.85 +1.35 11.51 Spot Silver 21.49 0.30 +1.42 10.72 Spot Platinum 1448.57 8.07 +0.56 5.93 Spot Palladium 741.80 2.55 +0.34 4.04 COMEX GOLD APR4 1344.50 22.90 +1.73 11.87 32335 COMEX SILVER MAY4 21.53 0.29 +0.00 11.15 8663 Euro/Dollar 1.3786 Dollar/Yen 101.41 (Editing by Michael Perry)