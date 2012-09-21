LONDON, Sept 21 Gold prices rose above $1,780 an ounce for the first time since late February on Friday as expectations that easier monetary policy would boost liquidity, keep long-term interest rates low and stoke inflation fuelled buying of the precious metal.

Spot gold was up 0.7 percent at $1,780.16 an ounce at 1239 GMT, having earlier touched a high of $1,781.00 an ounce. U.S. gold futures for December delivery were up $12.20 an ounce at $1,782.40. (Reporting by Jan Harvey; Editing by Anthony Barker)