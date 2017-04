Gold granules are poured into a glowing melting pot at the Austrian Gold and Silver Separating Plant 'Oegussa' in Vienna April 16, 2013. REUTERS/Heinz-Peter Bader

SINGAPORE Cash gold jumped 1 percent to a session high of $1,381.80 an ounce on Wednesday as physical buyers rushed to buy bullion after the price plunged to its weakest since early 2011 in the previous session.

Physical dealers also noted a shortage in gold bars because of the demand, pushing up premiums for gold bars in Singapore and Hong Kong. Bullion has fallen about 17 percent so far this year after an unbroken 12-year string of gains.

