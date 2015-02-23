LONDON Feb 23 The Commodity Futures Trading Commission issued a subpoena to HSBC Bank USA in January seeking the production of documents related to the bank's precious metals trading operations, HSBC said in its annual report and accounts statement on Monday.

"HSBC is cooperating with the U.S. authorities in their respective investigations," it said. "These matters are at an early stage." (Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Louise Heavens)