Sept 9 Precious Metals Investments SA :

* Said on Monday it asked the Warsaw Stock Exchange to prolong the period for fulfilling the conditions to trade its shares on the exchange's NewConnect market

* Said it has already met the two out of three requests of the Warsaw Stock Exchange, has published its Q2 2014 financial report and financial condition analysis report

* Said it could not publish the 2013 full year financial report as a significant part of the company's documents had been held by the prosecutor's office and fiscal authorities due to an investigation that was discontinued in August 2014

* Said that following the discontinuation of the legal proceedings the company recovered its financial documentation and its auditor expects the full year 2013 report will be published on Sept. 25

* Said it has asked for prolongation of the period for publication of its full year 2013 report until Sept. 30

Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: