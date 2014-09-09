Sept 9 Precious Metals Investments SA
:
* Said on Monday it asked the Warsaw Stock Exchange to
prolong the period for fulfilling the conditions to trade its
shares on the exchange's NewConnect market
* Said it has already met the two out of three requests of
the Warsaw Stock Exchange, has published its Q2 2014 financial
report and financial condition analysis report
* Said it could not publish the 2013 full year financial
report as a significant part of the company's documents had been
held by the prosecutor's office and fiscal authorities due to an
investigation that was discontinued in August 2014
* Said that following the discontinuation of the legal
proceedings the company recovered its financial documentation
and its auditor expects the full year 2013 report will be
published on Sept. 25
* Said it has asked for prolongation of the period for
publication of its full year 2013 report until Sept. 30
Source text for Eikon:
Further company coverage: