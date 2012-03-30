LONDON, March 30 Silver has the greatest long-term potential for price gains of all the precious metals, followed by gold, which will undergo a correction this year before resuming its climb, the manager of Schroders Gold and Precious Metals Fund said.

Paula Bujia said she was bullish about silver as physical inventories are small and, while she sees the metal as a safe haven and inflation hedge, it also has new industrial uses such as in solar panels.

The volatility of the silver market makes it attractive as it is possible for the metal to outperform gold in the short-term, she said.

"It's a leveraged play on gold because the smaller market means it has the potential to go higher in a short period of time," she said in a telephone interview.

Silver prices rose from a low of $4.04 an ounce at the end of 2001 to a high of $49.51 an ounce in April last year. Prices have since dropped, with spot silver trading at $32.25 an ounce at 1550 GMT on Friday.

The long-only Luxembourg-based fund, which has $474 million under management, invests 85.9 percent of its holdings in gold-related instruments such as equities, futures and exchange-traded funds and 6.1 percent in silver instruments.

"We're still very bullish on gold. We think it hasn't peaked yet so we're going to see it peak in an exponential rise sometime during the next five years," Bujia said.

"The central banks will have to pay for their policy (of quantitative easing) and they will make mistakes and we'll see inflation," she said. "Then gold will resurge as a safe haven asset, as an inflation hedge."

While Bujia saw prospects for gold to rise in the long-term, she said its fundamentals seemed to be weakening this year and would cause a correction or sideways performance by the end of 2012.

"On a technical basis we have to consider that the gold price has been going up for 11 years so it wouldn't be a bad thing to see a correction," Bujia said.

Bujia said remarks by U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke on Monday pointing to better-than-expected data, suggested that further quantitative easing was less likely to happen as early as she had previously expected.

That, combined with a strong U.S. dollar, less than anticipated inflation resulting from central banks printing money and fewer jitters about Greek restructuring will all cap gold's upside this year, she said.

"I'm actually waiting for a correction -- I'm waiting for people to become more nervous about gold and then I will be very happy to buy lots of it," she added.

INDIAN DEMAND

Weaker appetite for gold from top consumer India on the back of a depreciating rupee, which makes it dearer for holders of the Indian currency to buy metal priced in U.S. dollars, is reducing physical support in the market, she said.

"I think that the weakening from Indian demand will continue and that makes me a little bit more cautious on gold for the near-term," she said, but added that gold was so embedded in Indian culture that appetite was unlikely to disappear.

"I still believe that we're going to continue to see healthy levels from China and central banks - that's why even when there was weaker Indian demand last year, demand for gold was good because it was replaced by other investment demand."

Spot gold has been a top-performing asset for the last 11 years, rising from a low near $250 an ounce in 2001 to a peak above $1,920 in September 2011 as investors sought to diversify their portfolios.

The volatility of the gold market over the last year has deterred some investors from putting their money into the asset generally considered a safe haven, Bujia said.

Gold mining stocks have underperformed the metal in recent years as companies have grappled with rising costs and operational problems and this means the sector will likely see more mergers and acquisition activity, Bujia said.

"The stocks are cheap compared to their historic valuation and the general market. They've never been sitting on so much cash and their profits are great so gold producers should consider buying producing companies in the market," she said.

PALLADIUM AND PLATINUM

Bujia said the fund shed its platinum and palladium holdings between May and August 2011. She sees it as the wrong time to invest in industrial metals due to worries over the possibility of a "hard landing" for top commodity consumer China.

"Palladium is a bet on emerging market auto sales and on that front we are quite concerned about Chinese growth in the medium term," she said. "It's also a metal that we like long-term but it doesn't look good for the next couple of years."

The sale of Russian stockpiles and growth of auto sales in emerging markets in the long-term means palladium has long-term potential to rise, she said.

Bujia said she was also bullish about platinum, which is mostly used for autocatalysts, in the short-term.

"It's very much a play on European diesel and that doesn't look great on the side of the demand," she said.

But increasing emission controls which require autocatalysts means platinum is a good bet in the long-term, she added. (Reporting by Michelle Martin; Editing by Anthony Barker)