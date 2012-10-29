* Boost from S.Africa unrest unwinding
* Underlying demand picture from carmakers still soft
* Physical palladium funds well down from Feb 2011 peak
By Jan Harvey
LONDON, Oct 29 Palladium is heading for its
biggest one-month drop since May in October as a weak demand
picture for the autocatalyst metal reins in gains made on the
back of U.S. monetary stimulus and a sharply higher platinum
price.
Prices swung to their lowest since mid-August last week from
the six-month high above $700 an ounce they hit in September,
helped by euphoria linked to the Federal Reserve's
$40-million-a-month liquidity boost for the U.S. economy.
As that dissipated, investors were faced with a glum
underlying picture for the metal which, despite the promise of
longer term support, could lead prices lower still.
"Palladium, even more than platinum, is dependent on what's
happening in the auto industry," Bank of America-Merrill Lynch
analyst Michael Widmer said. "And you have to say, Europe is not
looking good, China car sales and production have for a good
part of the year been relatively soft."
"The market is overall still tight, but that doesn't really
matter if you have a lack of demand," he added.
A spate of carmakers in Europe, including Ford, Volvo,
Daimler and Renault have released downbeat statements on
production this month.
Even China, long seen as a rare bright spot for the motor
industry, has shown signs of slowing. Chinese vehicle sales fell
for the first time since January in September, and grew just 3.4
percent in the first nine months of the year.
"A lot of the excitement about palladium in 2010 was based
on growth in car sales in China and other fast-growing markets,"
Mitsubishi analyst Matthew Turner said. Palladium outperformed
gold and platinum that year to more than double in price.
"These forecasts were assuming 10 percent growth every year
for decades, and at the moment there's some scepticism about
that. That has hurt the very bullish outlook."
That has led some investors to pull out of palladium
investments like exchange-traded funds. Since the end of
February last year, palladium ETFs have seen
outflows of more than half a million ounces, while platinum ETFs
have recorded inflows of nearly 210,000 ounces.
Palladium's more pronounced exposure to the industrial cycle
- it also lacks platinum's strong jewellery demand base - helped
push its ratio to its sister metal to its highest in nearly a
year last week.
LABOUR UNREST
Palladium's September gains were also driven by a surge in
platinum prices after labour unrest in the South African mining
sector led to dozens of deaths and cut output at miners like
Anglo Platinum, Lonmin and Royal Bafokeng.
Basing palladium investment on a rising platinum price under
those circumstances was not necessarily a good bet.
While platinum supply is disproportionately reliant on South
Africa, which accounts for around three-quarters of global
output of the metal, palladium is not. South Africa makes up
just a third of its supply base, with Russia the major supplier.
"If platinum rallies for fundamental reasons specific to
platinum, palladium shouldn't follow," one platinum group metals
trader said.
"If you have a broad commodities rally and a lot of the
investment baskets buy platinum, they will probably have to buy
palladium as well, so there is a reason for them to buy in
tandem. They don't differentiate in that sense. But palladium
shouldn't have rallied with platinum (in this situation)."
Longer term, the outlook for palladium will depend heavily
on the health of the global economy. Once that starts to pick
up, the advantages palladium has over platinum make it well
positioned to move higher.
"It has become the metal of choice in cars - most cars are
gasoline, and palladium has taken market share in diesel,
because it does more or less the same thing, and it's cheaper,"
Mitsubishi's Turner said.
"The fact that it doesn't have a South African story means
that, though it hasn't gained as much as platinum, in the long
term it probably makes it more appealing to end users," he said.
"The supply sources are more varied and less dependent on one
country."
(Reporting by Jan Harvey, editing by Wiilliam Hardy)