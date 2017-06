Silver fell 2 percent to a low of $33.23 an ounce on Monday, tracking weaker gold as well as the euro ahead of the outcome of talks on a Greek debt swap deal that is key to avoiding a messy default.

The euro came off six-week highs against the dollar on Monday as investors took profits made on its strongest weekly rally in more than three months and cautiously awaited a debt swap deal between Greece and its private creditors. (Reporting by Lewa Pardomuan; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)