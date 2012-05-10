Barclays Capital on Thursday lowered its price forecasts for gold and platinum this year, saying political uncertainty continued to weigh on them while the gold physical market remained fragile.

The investment bank cut its forecast for gold to average $1,716 an ounce, and lowered its platinum price projection to average $1,622 an ounce.

"While the macro backdrop remains positive, gold has behaved closer to risky assets rather than differentiating itself as a safe-haven asset," Barclays stated in a note to clients.

(Reporting by NR Sethuraman in Bangalore)