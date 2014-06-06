June 6 Commerzbank :

* Commerzbank sees silver averaging at $20 per ounce in 2014, $22 per ounce in 2015

* Commerzbank sees palladium averaging at $770 per ounce in 2014, $840 per ounce in 2015

* Commerzbank sees gold averaging at $1,300 per ounce in 2014, $1,375 per ounce in 2015

* Commerzbank sees platinum averaging at $1,500 per ounce in 2014, $1625 per ounce in 2015