OSLO, Sept 20 (Reuters) -
** Precise Biometrics' CEO Hakan Persson made the
following comments during an investor presentation in Oslo on
Tuesday:
** "We see a continued positive development when it comes to
new customer agreements and believe this will create additional
growth opportunities for us."
** "We are well position to benefit from the market growth
and that we are able to capture a significant market share."
** "We are on a continuous basis talking to new potential
partners and won't stop with the 16 partners we have today."
** "Payment card market is particularly interesting right
now. The technology we have is extremely well suited for this
market."
** "We are now collaborating with our customers on several
projects related to smart cards, wearables and cars. We are
involved in a number of prototypes and tests right now and this
is happening now. This market will grow very fast."
** "Tactivo uptake has been a little bit slow lately, but we
see some very interesting pilots in Germany right now. We also
have a big project on the way in Gothenburg."
** "We are in the black, we earn money and we have a
positive cash flow."
** Precise Biometrics' customers include fingerprint sensor
makers like Fingerprint Cards, Idex and
Qualcomm, but sales have been hit by effects of
Fingerprint Cards having implemented their own algorithm
solution with some key customers
** Shares in the company fell sharply after reporting
disappointing Q2 sales mid-august.
(Reporting by Joachim Dagenborg, editing by Terje Solsvik)