BRIEF-SNtek signs contract worth 10.9 bln won
* Says it signed 10.9 billion won contract with LG Electronics Inc, to provide display manufacturing equipment
April 15 Precise Biometrics AB
* Precise Biometrics says CFO Bo-Göran Jaxelius to leave the company
* Says to reorganize sales organization in the U.S., sales team to be centralized at head office in Lund, Sweden.
* Says Jeff Scott, Vice President Sales Americas, to leave the group as a result of the reorganization Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
* Says it signed 5.42 billion won contract with HEPTAGON MICRO OPTICS PTE LTD