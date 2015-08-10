BRIEF-Golden Eagle International Trading buys 18.8 pct stake in Toebox Korea
* Says Golden Eagle International Trading has acquired 18.8 percent stake in the company, increasing its stake in the company to 18.8 percent from 0
Aug 10 Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway Inc said it will buy aircraft components maker Precision Castparts Corp in a deal valued at about $37.2 billion, including debt.
Berkshire's offer of $235 per share is a premium of 21.2 percent to Precision Castparts' Friday close of $193.88. (Reporting by Sagarika Jaisinghani in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)
