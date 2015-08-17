BRIEF-Banc Of California Q1 earnings per share $0.23
* Banc Of California Inc Qtrly net interest income $80.5 million versus $67.24 million
Aug 17 Metal bearing components maker NN Inc said it agreed to buy Precision Engineered Products Holdings Inc for $615 million in cash.
Precision Engineered Products, a maker of orthopedic surgical instruments and reusable and disposable surgical devices, had sales of about $245.3 million for the year ended June 30, NN said.
The deal is expected to close by the end of October.
NN Inc has a market cap of about $656.5 million (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)
May 3 Global air freight demand in March rose 14 percent, the strongest since October 2010, boosted by an uptick in world trade and strong export orders, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) said on Wednesday.