Aug 17 Metal bearing components maker NN Inc said it agreed to buy Precision Engineered Products Holdings Inc for $615 million in cash.

Precision Engineered Products, a maker of orthopedic surgical instruments and reusable and disposable surgical devices, had sales of about $245.3 million for the year ended June 30, NN said.

The deal is expected to close by the end of October.

NN Inc has a market cap of about $656.5 million (Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru)