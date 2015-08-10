(Corrects headline to say Berkshire Hathaway Inc is the
acquirer, not Precision Castparts)
Aug 10 Precision Castparts Corp :
* Berkshire Hathaway Inc. to acquire Precision Castparts Corp
for $235 per
share in cash
* Says deal valued at about $37.2 billion
* Deal for $235 per share
* Deal for about $37.2 billion
* PCC will continue to do business around the world under the
Precision
Castparts name and maintain its headquarters in Portland
* Credit Suisse acted as financial advisor to PCC and PCC's
legal counsel is
Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP and Stoel Rives LLP
* Says Berkshire hathaway's legal counsel is munger, tolles &
olson llp
* 3 nominees who would have joined PCC's board if elected at
PCC's upcoming
annual meeting have withdrawn their candidacy
* Says transaction includes outstanding Precision Castparts
pcc) net debt
* Pcc does not intend to nominate replacement directors for
election at the
annual meeting in three nominees' place
* Other than Delaney, Palmer,Wolfenbarger, nominees named ,all
of whom serve on
PCC's board to stand for election at annual meeting
* Berkshire hathaway chairman Warren buffett says "I've admired
PCC's operation for a long time"
* Source text for Eikon
* Further company coverage