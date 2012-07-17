* Héroux-Devtek to focus on landing gear business
* Héroux-Devtek shares hit life high
By Bijoy Anandoth Koyitty and Ankur Banerjee
July 17 Canada's Héroux-Devtek Inc sold
its aerostructure and industrial products business to Precision
Castparts Corp for about $295 million as it looks to
focus on its landing gear business.
Héroux-Devtek shares surged as much as 50 percent to a
life-high of C$11.75 on the Toronto Stock Exchange.
"The stock was undervalued and they (Héroux-Devtek) have
done something to create some value," Raymond James analyst Ben
Cherniavsky said. "The stock is up because the company is
getting $7.50 per share with the sale of this business."
Héroux-Devtek, which expects net cash proceeds of about
C$230 million from the sale, plans to focus on developing
proprietary products in the landing gear segment.
Landing gear is a more concentrated and niche market. There
are four major players, including Goodrich Corp,
Héroux-Devtek Ch ief Executive Gilles Labbé sa id on a call with
analysts.
Heroux-Devtek -- which makes landing gear, airframe
components and gas turbine components -- draws more than
two-thirds of its revenue from outside Canada, mainly from the
United States.
The company had cash and cash equivalents of C$62 million
and long-term debt of C$119.1 million at March 31.
AGGRESSIVE ON AERO
Precision, which supplies metal parts for aircraft engines
and power turbines, has been gradually growing its exposure to
the aerospace market.
It acquired plane parts maker Primus International for $900
million a year earlier and followed it with the acquisition of
Klune Industries, a manufacturer of complex aluminum, nickel,
titanium and steel aerostructures, earlier this month.
The aerospace business accounted for about 62 percent of its
total sales of $7.21 billion in fiscal 2012, up from 57 percent
in 2011.
Precision Chief Executive Mark Donegan said Heroux-Devtek
strengthens the company's presence with customers like Lockheed
Martin Corp, Bombardier Inc and Embraer SA's
Gulfstream.
Heroux-Devtek's aerostructures operations manufacture a wide
variety of components and assemblies such as bulkheads, wing
ribs, spars, frames and engine mounts.
The company's Cincinnati-based McSwain Manufacturing unit
specializes in turning, milling, and drilling, and has developed
a strong presence in components for gas turbine and mining
applications.
Portland, Oregon-based Precision expects the deal to be
completed during the second quarter of fiscal 2013 and add to
earnings immediately.
Shares of Precision were up 1 percent at $164.11 in
late-afternoon trading on Tuesday on the New York Stock
Exchange.