BRIEF-National Bank increases dividend of its common share
* National Bank of Canada says board of directors declares an increase of dividend on its common shares from $0.56 to $0.58 per common share Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:
April 25 Precision Drilling Corp, Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor, reported a 16 percent decline in first-quarter earnings, hurt by lower North American drilling activity due to depressed natural gas prices.
The company's net earnings fell to C$93.3 million, or 33 Canadian cents per share, in the first quarter, from C$111.1 million, or 39 Canadian cents per share, a year earlier.
Revenue fell 7 percent to C$595.7 million.
* National Bank of Canada announces new normal course issuer bid