Oct 24 Precision Drilling Corp's
third-quarter net profit fell by more than a quarter as drilling
activity slowed in North America because of lower customer
spending, sending its shares down as much as 6 percent.
Precision, Canada's largest oil and gas drilling contractor,
also cut its 2013 capital costs estimates by C$45 million to
C$609 million ($586.2 million).
"Precision's third-quarter results reflect overall softness
in customer demand and weak demand for Canadian completion and
production services," Chief Executive Kevin Neveu said in a
statement.
Smaller companies such as Precision and U.S.-based Superior
Energy Services and Nabors Industries are being
squeezed by bigger and more efficient rivals including
Schlumberger and Halliburton.
A non-recurring vendor issue and a difficult turnkey project
also weighed on results, Neveu said.
Net earnings fell to C$29 million, or 10 Canadian cents per
share, from C$39 million, 14 Canadian cents per share, a year
earlier.
Drilling activity, as measured by drilling rig utilization
days, decreased 1 percent in Canada and 11 percent in the United
States, said Precision, which operates about a quarter of
Canada's onshore drilling rigs.
The company said it has firm customer commitments to add
three new build rigs to its North American drilling fleet in the
fourth quarter.
"Third-quarter results were well below our (and consensus)
expectations, but the issues appear to be largely transitory,
fourth quarter appears to be tracking well thus far," Barclays
analysts said in a research note.
The company's shares fell to a low of C$10.30 at open,
before recovering to trade down 3.3 percent at 10:50 ET.
The stock has risen 7 percent in the past three months,
compared with a slight drop in the Thomson Reuters North America
Oil & Gas Drilling Index